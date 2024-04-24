Mango's latest campaign spotlights on Barcelona-inspired Summer collection

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
'From Barcelona with Love’ campaign features renowned influencers Juhi, ShivShakti and Vagmita Singh in three different films.
Mango, a Spanish fast-fashion company, has launched its summer capsule collection, blending the rich heritage, fashion and aesthetics of Barcelona with the vibrancy of India to cater to the discerning fashion-forward Indian women. The collection has been curated in collaboration with three renowned influencers, Juhi Godambe, ShivShakti and Vagmita Singh from India, marking the brand’s first influencer-led capsule in the country that is now available on Myntra.
As part of the campaign From Barcelona with Love, Juhi, Vagmita, and ShivShakti each star in a digital film showcasing distinct collections from the brand.
To authentically infuse the essence of Barcelona's rich heritage, fashion, and aesthetics into the collection, Juhi, ShivShakti, and Vagmita were enabled to collaborate closely with Mango's design and product teams in Barcelona. Together, they explored key trends and styles, keeping Mango's fashion ethos and Indian women’s sensibility at the heart of it.
The collection features trends of the season across workwear, statement pieces and everyday basics, driving the message that there’s Mango for every occasion.
Speaking of the collection, Venu Nair, chief of strategic partnerships and omni channel business, Myntra, said, “This collection brings an authentic Spanish touch into the Indian customers’ wardrobe and serves as a bridge, gracefully spanning the rich heritage and fashion synonymous with the effervescent city of Barcelona, tailored precisely to meet the discerning tastes of Indian women. We are excited to have this collection on Myntra.”
The ad films open with the montage capturing the vibrancy of the city, its bold and beautiful colours with the influencers walking around the city in their trendy outfits. The upbeat music complements the vibrancy of the city. Their interaction of curating the lookbook unfolds in the Mango office, as they delve into the outfit selection process: Juhi picking the bold workwear, ShivShakti the statement pieces and Vagmita going for the glam basics.
The campaign is designed to enhance brand salience with the women shoppers across the country as well as awareness around Mango's latest collection across top and bottom wear categories, going beyond dresses that have historically been Mango's flagship products in India.
The influencer-led campaign will be promoted through digital channels, also amplified by these digital ambassadors on their social media channels. Out-of-home (OOH) advertising will also be strategically deployed in key cities such as Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi to further amplify the campaign's reach and impact.