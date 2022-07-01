Manipal Hospitals’ latest campaign for Doctor's Day showcases the importance of trust in their profession

Released on the occasion of National Doctors Day, the campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Social Panga.
This Doctor's Day, Manipal Hospitals, through its latest campaign, highlights the real reasons behind doctors doing what they do best — care for us, even though they are judged for their decisions. The campaign is based on a recent survey which highlighted that more than 90% of Indians don’t trust the healthcare system. The film showcases what a doctor has to go through, to help the patients, while fighting the doubts of the patients and their family members around the treatment.
This campaign, which has been conceptualised and executed by the creative agency, Social Panga, is an extension of last year’s campaign — Happy Doctor’s Day, REALLY?; which highlighted violence faced by Indian doctors and questioned the sentiments of the public. This year, the slight change in the narrative highlights the patients’ trust issues, changing the perspective to — Happy Doctor’s Day. REALLY!; no more questioning, rather acknowledging the sentiments of the larger masses.
Link to campaign DVC - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=32AfU4qOdYw
Karthik Rajagopal, chief operating officer, Manipal Health Enterprises, says, "Nowadays, people shower us with their frustration more than praise and gratitude if we extend their time in the hospital by a few hours or give them a long list of tests and medicines. They associate it all with having to shell out extra money instead of considering that it is advised out of care and concern. It is time a doctor's profession was shown due trust for what it is known to do best — save lives. The Social Panga team has done a wonderful job in making it easier for us to send this message across via the Doctor’s Day film."
Gaurav Arora, co-founder of Social Panga, sheds light on the campaign saying, "For Manipal Hospitals, we believe that deep-rooted insights work best to bring out the most powerful campaign while ensuring it is relatable for the audience. While doctors are respected for what they do, we expect this campaign to serve as a wake-up call for those who do not give the profession the trust it deserves.”
The campaign will run across all platforms — print, online, and TV.