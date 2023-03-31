ManipalCigna Health Insurance’s new brand films ft. brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee

Speaking on the new brand films, Sapna Desai, chief marketing officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said, “Our new brand films starring our brand ambassador Manoj Bajpayee showcases his obsession and passion for ManipalCigna’s fully-loaded health insurance products in a light-hearted and humorous way. In the films, we see no matter which product Manoj is trying to make an ad for, he ends up propagating ManipalCigna Health Insurance in it, in his witty and inimitable style. Through these films, we aim to break the monotony of traditional health insurance advertisements and create an insight-led films that are engaging, relatable, and memorable for the viewers. We are confident that Manoj’s charisma and never-seen-before comic timing will strike a chord with the audience and encourage them to take the first steps towards buying the right health insurance plan from an expert.”