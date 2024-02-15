ManipalCigna's latest campaign empowers young adults about health insurance

Nikhil Shahane, chief operating officer, 21N78E Creative Labs, the agency behind the campaign, added, “In a category that is typically associated with T&Cs and belonging to “the parents” we wanted to find a way to be relevant to the young adults. And one need not look beyond their messages to see that Emojis and Acronyms are an integral part of our lives now. For a financially savvier younger generation, we wanted to make sure that our communication resonated with them in a nuanced and relevant manner. The answer was staring us in our face. And what better way to land everything that ManipalCigna has to offer than by inserting the brand into contextually relevant conversations, in a way that can be appropriated by the customers themselves.”