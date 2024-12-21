ManipalCigna’s new ad with Jaaved Jaaferi simplifies health insurance

ManipalCigna Health Insurance has unveiled its new campaign, Sada Secure Raho, bringing to life the promise of its latest product, ManipalCigna Sarvah. Through a storytelling approach, the campaign sheds light on the importance of health insurance, combining humour, cultural nuances, and relatable situations to create a lasting impact.

Advertisment

The campaign stars Bollywood’s dynamic Jaaved Jaaferi as Prabhakar, a witty astrologer, and introduces Sarvanand, an AI-generated 3D parrot mascot. Together, this memorable duo simplifies the complexities of health insurance with humour and clarity, making the films as entertaining as they are enlightening.

Each of the three films delves into real-life challenges individuals may face when confronted with medical emergencies. From affordability to customisable solutions and zero waiting periods, the campaign emphasizes how ManipalCigna Sarvah provides health insurance solutions that are accessible, flexible, and stress-free. The tagline, ‘Sada Secure Raho’, reflects the brand’s commitment to financial security and well-being for every Indian household.

Sapna Desai, chief marketing officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, shared her thoughts on the campaign's creation: "Our goal was to connect with our audience by addressing real concerns engagingly. The films highlight the importance of being prepared for life’s uncertainties, blending entertainment with meaningful messages. We’re excited to have Jaaved Jaaferi bring Prabhakar to life, with Sarvanand adding wisdom, making the films entertaining and impactful. Through ‘Sada Secure Raho’, ManipalCigna reaffirms its mission to make health insurance accessible and empowering, reinforcing that health insurance is a blessing for a secure future, ensuring a stress-free, protected tomorrow for Bharat."

Jaaved Jaaferi, actor, shared his excitement, stating: “Health is our greatest wealth, the foundation of a fulfilling life. With a trusted partner like ManipalCigna, you can prioritise and protect your well-being. This campaign reminds us not to overlook health amidst life’s demands, inspiring proactive steps for lasting positive change. I’m excited to see how it empowers individuals to make healthier choices and lead balanced, happier lives.”

Ravikant Banka, founder and managing director, Eggfirst, the creative agency behind the campaign, added: "‘Sada Secure Raho’ aimed to emphasise the vital role of health insurance in securing the future while keeping the message culturally relevant. Health insurance is essential for a stress-free life and with ManipalCigna, a trusted expert, we delivered this message authentically. Jaaved Jaaferi’s versatility and Sarvanand’s charm brought it to life, highlighting the importance of health insurance and the trust in partnering with a leader like ManipalCigna.”

The campaign is live across ManipalCigna’s social media and digital platforms and will be leveraged on OTT platforms, and radio.

ManipalCigna Sarvah is available in three tailored plans—Sarvah Pratham, Sarvah Uttam, and Sarvah Param - offering services and benefits like affordability of essential health coverage for the ‘missing middle’ population, customisable plans with infinite cover ensuring stress-free hospital bill settlements, and instant coverage with zero waiting periods.