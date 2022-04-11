Manisha Kapoor appointed as ASCI's CEO

She will continue to hold onto the post of secretary-general that she held since September 2020.
Manisha Kapoor is taking over the role of the chief executive officer at the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), India’s adland guardian.
She announced this news in a LinkedIn post: “It is my absolute privilege to lead a rocking team that has relentlessly pushed itself to deliver better, and adapted itself to the transformation we are in the midst of at ASCI… As we take the organization to the future, we want to make it bigger and better, more inclusive, more thought-provoking, more guidance driven, even as we stand tall to protect the interests of the Indian consumers.”
Kapoor is not only the CEO, she is also the secretary-general of ASCI, a title she has held since September 2020. Her career spans over three decades including stints at places like Kotak Mahindra General Insurance, Futurebrands Ltd, Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson India, among others.
In the past year, ASCI doled out guidelines for advertising and promoting crypto and NFT products, a paid 'advertising service’ for brands to examine if their ads violate the ASCI rulebook, and guidelines for influencer advertising on digital media.