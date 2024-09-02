Mankind Pharma launches Nimulid Strong to tackle neck pain

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mankind Pharma, a pharmaceutical company has announced its entry into the topical analgesic market through its consumer business division. The company is introducing Nimulid Strong, a gel and spray formulation specifically designed to address neck pain.
Nimulid Strong contains 2X diclofenac concentration for faster relief from neck pain.
The launch is accompanied by a video campaign titled #GardanHilaateRaho that highlights the cultural significance of neck movements in Indian communication. The campaign, voiced in Hindi, intertwines the importance of unrestricted neck movement with the efficacy of Nimulid Strong in alleviating neck pain. Therefore, to address the problem, the brand came up with a powerful campaign of Nimulid Strong that focuses on Kaam Chalate Raho, Gardan Hilaate Raho.
The video narrative connects various scenarios where neck movements play a crucial role in non-verbal communication, from expressing anger and love to showcasing progress and even celebrating national victories. It emphasises how Nimulid Strong, with its powerful 2X diclofenac formulation, ensures that neck pain doesn't hinder these essential interactions.
Joy Chatterjee, vice president, sales and marketing head, consumer business unit, Mankind Pharma, shared, “Our entry into the topical analgesic market with Nimulid Strong marks a pivotal moment for Mankind Pharma's consumer business. By focusing on neck pain, which can severely hinder daily life, we aim to empower millions of Indians to live and communicate more freely. Our innovative 2X diclofenac formulation, paired with a resonant video campaign, showcases how integral neck movements are in daily interactions. The campaign's message, 'Gardan dard ka specialist' (Specialist in neck pain), positions Nimulid Strong as the go-to solution for this specific, yet widespread problem."
Nimulid Strong will be available in both gel and spray variants. The product is set to be distributed across pharmacies and modern trade outlets nationwide, supported by an extensive marketing campaign across various media platforms.