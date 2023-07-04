Mankind Pharma unveils a new TVC for GasOFast with Paresh Rawal and Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta said, “We see that when it comes to acidity, gas & indigestion problems, people tend to neglect the issue considering it to be a minuscule problem. However, it can lead to persistent discomfort throughout the day and can even give rise to serious health issue in the end. Hence, taking the message PAN India, the TVC with Gas-O-Fast enumerates the benefits of resorting to the antacid brand in the most fun and engaging way.”