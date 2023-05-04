Manoj Bajpayee casts Amazon Fresh as a better choice for grocery shopping over q-comm apps

Delivery slots, quality checks, and product range are focus points in the new campaign.
One thinks it is easy to order groceries online and get them in a jiffy. Amazon Fresh disagrees, and in its new campaign, it has cast actor Manoj Bajpayee to show and tell.
In three spots, all less than 40 seconds in length, Amazon Fresh details how ordering groceries from it is better than ordering from quick commerce apps. The service competes with the likes of Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit.
For starters, users can choose from a wide variety and do not have to shop from multiple apps. Second, there is always some kind of discount. And third, Amazon Fresh lets users pick a delivery slot than having to be near the doorbell right after you place an order.
Amazon Fresh’s focus on delivery slots is an interesting take because the quick-commerce category has harped on delivery in minutes to build itself from scratch in the past few years.
Also, Amazon Fresh is insistent that it has a four-step quality check on all its groceries. The last big burst from Amazon Fresh came in 2021.