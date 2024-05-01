Manoj Bajpayee joins Nand Ghar's Agar Bachpan Se Poocha Khaana Khaaya, Toh Desh Ka Kal Banaya movement

Nand Ghar is the flagship project of Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) and has been working towards ensuring that no child goes to bed hungry – a dream of chairman Anil Agarwal. In a milestone moment for Nand Ghar, we have been successful in reducing malnutrition levels while increasing pre-schoolers’ attendance at Nand Ghars across 14 states in India. Last year, AAF also launched multi-millet nutri bars which are currently being distributed daily to 50,000 children between 3-6 years across 1364 Anganwadis in Varanasi. These bars, rich in protein, fiber, and antioxidants have not only improved the daily nutrient intake of children, but also, reduced absenteeism.