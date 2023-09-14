Manoj Bajpayee stars in MobiKwik's comical campaign highlighting easy credit card bill payments

The Famous Innovations campaign, brought to life by Eipi Media, seamlessly captures Manoj Bajpayee in his posh vanity and how he is bombarded with options. Or the case of a loving husband who is worried about his wife going on a shopping spree or forgetting his anniversary. Or portraying himself as an actor who is sitting in for a script reading session and how he is annoyed by the lack of quality. All these daily struggles of a commoner are beautifully weaved in the daily struggles that a commoner faces in their everyday life. A consistent thread throughout the videos highlights MobiKwik's exceptional offerings, contrasting them against the minor annoyances of traditional bill payment methods, like excessive questions or missed reminders..