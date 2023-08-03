Mansion House unveils digital campaign to celebrate the power of human connections & inclusivity

Tilaknagar Industries’ flagship brand, Mansion House today announced the launch of its new brand proposition, titled ‘A Warm Welcome’. Conceptualized by StoryBoats, this is the iconic brand’s first integrated digital campaign that aims to usher in a new revolution by fostering a strong sense of shared humanity. It is an embodiment of the brand's core values and a testament to the warmth and hospitality for its consumers.
The campaign has been unveiled through a compelling 90 seconder DVC across all its digital platforms. This film features a sequence of thoughtful exchanges that encapsulate the true essence of 'A Warm Welcome,' brought about by genuine acts of kindness, empathy & compassion. Mansion House extends a heartfelt invitation to its consumers to savor the magic of genuine human connections.
By delving deep into the realm of shared humanity, these interactions give one the opportunity to live a more authentic & meaningful life. This campaign stands for the importance of wholeheartedly embracing diversity & inclusivity through purposeful actions.
With its evocative visuals and captivating storytelling, the commercial transports viewers through soul-stirring montages, weaving a vibrant tapestry of human experiences - A brave woman army officer reuniting with her family in the northeast, a serendipitous meeting between a stranded musician and a compassionate couple & a troubled young man being comforted by an elderly gentleman, each moment unfolds with profound resonance. The DVC is an attempt to create an emotionally compelling narrative that strikes a unique chord with its audiences.
The campaign's goal is to challenge conventional stereotypes by offering a fresh perspective and advocating for an equal and diverse representation in society.
Commenting on the launch Ahmed Rahimtoola, chief marketing officer, Tilaknagar Industries, said, "We are extremely elated to launch our new brand proposition "A Warm Welcome", through a powerful Digital campaign. We strive to empower our consumers to craft lasting memories and cherish remarkable experiences through simple acts of kindness. It is a privilege for Mansion House to lead by example and share this warmth that binds us all as a nation. We wish to encourage consumers to embrace openness, generosity, and inclusivity in their human interactions, inspiring them to live in the present moment & make a profound impact.”
Antony Rajkumar, CEO and founder of StoryBoats said, "The opportunity to craft the communication strategy of 'A Warm Welcome' has been an incredible journey for us as a storytelling company. Through our association with a leadership brand like Mansion House, we are honored to be able to define a strong and refreshing narrative for the entire category. ‘A Warm Welcome’ is far more than a film; it is a mesmerizing window into a world of genuine and transformative welcomes that embrace humanity in its entirety - the kind we all love to raise a toast to!"
The campaign has been rolled out strategically in key target markets of the South. The brand’s marketing efforts will take shape through a comprehensive multi-touchpoint digital strategy coupled with a hyperlocal influencer amplification campaign. The brand is determined to reach its audience by leaving an impressionable mark.