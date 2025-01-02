Manu Bhaker opens up about values & home in Asian Paints 'Where the Heart Is S8'

Asian Paints continues with Season 8 of 'Asian Paints Where the Heart Is.' The latest episode features Manu Bhaker, an Olympic medal-winning shooter, who shares insights into her values and home.

Manu Bhaker, from Goria Village, Haryana, reflects on her journey shaped by her mother, brother, and father’s work at sea in the merchant navy. Her home blends modern minimalism with traditional warmth. Manu expresses, “It’s not just the athlete who wins a medal, but the entire family that sacrifices for it. This house honors their support.”

With the help of Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Service, Manu’s home combines minimalism with personal elements, reflecting her gratitude to her parents. “Home means comfort, belonging, and my mom,” she says.

The living room features the Gokul Pichwai wallpaper from the Asian Paints Sabyasachi for Nilaya range, with motifs of cows and trees. The muted ivory tones create a calm atmosphere. “Mom loved this wallpaper. It’s the boldest element here,” says Manu.

A corner of the home showcases Manu’s sporting achievements, including a selection of her medals. “These medals represent just 10% of what I’ve achieved, but they are very meaningful,” she says. She has left space for more medals, symbolising her ongoing journey.

Manu’s bedroom features pastel hues that reflect her personality. “I wanted the room’s vibe to flow from the wallpaper with soothing colors close to my heart,” she says. Accented with green tones and a hand-painted doodle wall, the space reflects her calm and focused approach. Manu adds, “This doodle wall makes the space feel truly mine. It’s playful, and every time I look at it, it reminds me of the joy and creativity I wanted in my home.”