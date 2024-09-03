Manushi Chhillar finds her place at Geetanjali Homestate as a brand ambassador

Manushi Chhillar has expressed her views on the partnership, saying, "I am honored to be associated with Geetanjali Homestate—a brand that has come to be recognized for its benchmarks in the real estate industry. The commitment of the company toward quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction is indeed inspiring. I am happy and proud to represent the brand, which is not only offering properties but also assisting people in fulfilling their dream of owning a home. Together, we intend to set a new benchmark for real estate in India."