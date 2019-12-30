Manyavar attempts to drive suit-to-shervani trend

"The film itself isn't as bright as the insights it's based on. The insight helps identify the enemy and suggests that someone wearing Western clothes isn't necessarily dressed for the occasion. What Manyavar has been doing for the past few years is that they've become synonymous with all occasions in which a person would don Indian wear. They've associated with festivals, celebrity weddings and so on," he tells us. "The basic understanding of culture and how we are as a people is good - unsure if I can say the same about the film. It's competent without being bright or creative," Khazanchi opines. He adds that Manyavar's choice of brand ambassadors is fine, and says that they all come from the same personality archetype - outgoing and outstanding. "Think of a person with the personality archetype of a peacock..." he says.