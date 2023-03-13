Manyavar awards digital transformation mandate to Mirum India and Wunderman Thompson Commerce

Commenting on the collaboration, Amit Gupta, managing director, Wunderman Thompson Commerce said, "Manyavar is a brand which comes with a rich brand legacy. With Wunderman Thompson Commerce’s winning commerce capabilities across digital channels and Mirum's Martech strength, we look forward to enabling the best solutions for Manyavar to enhance their customer experience and positively impact their business. We are delighted to collaborate with them on this journey.”