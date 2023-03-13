Manyavar awards digital transformation mandate to Mirum India and Wunderman Thompson Commerce

The partnership will help the brand in connecting seamlessly with online & offline users through various channels with marketing programs.
Mirum India and Wunderman Thompson Commerce – part of the Wunderman Thompson South Asia Group, enter a digital transformation partnership with Manyavar.
Manyavar plans on further strengthening its end-to-end customer experience by enhancing customer journeys across various touchpoints.
Mirum India and Wunderman Thompson Commerce will bring their salesforce suite capabilities, including salesforce commerce cloud, salesforce marketing cloud, and salesforce service cloud to undertake this digital transformation project.
This will be achieved by integrating Manyavar’s existing systems with a mobile studio, automation studio, analytics builder, etc.
The partnership will help Manyavar in connecting seamlessly with online & offline users through various channels with marketing programs, sales CRM & Salesforce Einstein.
Vedant Modi, chief marketing officer, Manyavar, quoted, “At Manyavar, delivering great customer experience is at the core of everything we do. We are always in pursuit of excellence and aim to set high standards. Onboarding Mirum and Wunderman Thompson Commerce as our digital transformation partners would strengthen our brand and create a rich experience for all our customers.”
Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, added, "We are thrilled to work with one of the biggest and most trusted consumer brands in India. As a consumer-centric brand, Manyavar believes in engaging with its large consumer base using personalized communication across all digital channels. We are looking forward to this omnichannel collaboration. Mirum and Wunderman Thompson Commerce are committed to delivering a consumer-focused solution to Manyavar.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Amit Gupta, managing director, Wunderman Thompson Commerce said, "Manyavar is a brand which comes with a rich brand legacy. With Wunderman Thompson Commerce’s winning commerce capabilities across digital channels and Mirum's Martech strength, we look forward to enabling the best solutions for Manyavar to enhance their customer experience and positively impact their business. We are delighted to collaborate with them on this journey.”