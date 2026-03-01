Manyavar Mohey’s ‘Made for Each Other’ pairs Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Manyavar Mohey has onboarded Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda as brand ambassadors for its latest campaign, ‘Made for Each Other’. The campaign is presented as a wedding-themed musical film that uses humour, banter and emotion to reflect the dynamics of modern relationships.

Structured around playful exchanges between the two actors, the film begins with light-hearted disagreement and gradually moves towards emotional understanding. Through music and dialogue, it highlights how differences can coexist within a strong bond, aligning with the brand’s message of celebrating individuality within togetherness.

The film concludes with both actors styled in wedding ensembles from Manyavar and Mohey, reinforcing the brand’s positioning in occasion-led fashion while maintaining a contemporary tone.

Vedant Modi, chief revenue officer, Vedant Fashions, said, “At Manyavar Mohey, we don’t just dress weddings, we become a part of the memories that define them. Our essence lies in being an indispensable part of those significant life milestones, crafting memories as enduring as our meticulous craftsmanship. Every piece we create is designed to celebrate the beauty of two unique personalities coming together. This campaign reflects that spirit. Rashmika and Vijay, with their effortless charm and relatability, were the perfect choice to bring this musical story to life. Through the campaign, we present wedding wear in a way that feels modern, expressive and deeply rooted in India’s celebratory culture, reaffirming our belief that with Manyavar Mohey, every couple truly is Made for Each Other.”

Vijay Deverakonda added, “Manyavar Mohey has always been about celebrating bonds that grow stronger through everyday moments, and that’s exactly what this campaign represents. ‘Made for Each Other’ uses music to express every relationship, the fun disagreements, the unspoken connection and the comfort of togetherness. What I personally love is how modern, comfortable and effortless the outfits are while still being rooted in tradition.”

Rashmika Mandanna said, “Manyavar Mohey has a beautiful way of celebrating weddings through emotion and storytelling, and that’s what made this association special for me. The outfits are not just elegant and fashionable but also showcase incredible craftsmanship and attention to detail.”

The music for the campaign has beennews composed by Amit Trivedi. It will be promoted through a 360-degree rollout across television, digital, print, cinema, outdoor and social media.

Shreyansh Baid, founder, Shreyansh Innovations, said, “It was a thrilling opportunity for us as an agency, given the scale and excitement around the Rashmika–Vijay wedding. We approached it as a celebratory, high-energy music video with a catchy track that instantly draws you in. At its core is their effortless romance and playful nok-jhok, that's relatable to any young couple. Charting a journey from ‘Not Made for Each Other’ to ‘Made for Each Other’ - a moment fans have long awaited. For the brand, it’s a confident declaration that when two people truly belong together, the occasion deserves a brand that truly matches their celebration.”

The campaign positions Manyavar Mohey’s wedding wear as contemporary, expressive and rooted in celebration, while tapping into popular culture through a familiar on-screen pairing.