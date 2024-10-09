Manyavar's new campaign asks prospective grooms, ‘Aap Kab Ban Rahe Hain Manyavar?’

Manyavar, a men’s wedding wear brand, announces the launch of its latest campaign, Aap Kab Ban Rahe Hain Manyavar?, marking a key milestone in the groom’s journey. Manyavar supports grooms as they embark on the meaningful journey from boyhood to manhood, offering attire that complements this special transition.

Through compelling stories, the campaign highlights the moments when a boy becomes a man—felt by him and recognised by those around him—asking prospective grooms ‘Aap Kab Ban Rahe Hain Manyavar?’. The campaign highlights the brand's commitment to offering style and craftsmanship, while also reflecting Manyavar's evolution as the category leader in men’s wedding wear. Now entering the second stage of its brand journey, the focus is shifting towards the groom and his groom squad, making the campaign more relatable and resonant for today’s generation. By connecting with grooms and their closest circle, Manyavar is ensuring that every step of their journey to the big day is even more memorable.

This narrative captures the emotional evolution of a modern Indian groom, showcasing the journey he undertakes not just in appearance but in his readiness to step into a new chapter of life. At its core, this campaign celebrates the groom’s journey, highlighting his style, and individuality.

The storyline captures the groom’s journey on this pivotal day, highlighting the joy and excitement as he embraces his new chapter with confidence. From the stunning impact of his appearance, which surprises even his closest friends, to the way he adapts emotionally—addressing his mother-in-law as 'Mummy' and sharing heartfelt moments with his bride—the campaign delves into the depth of what it truly means to be a Manyavar groom.

His journey from carefree youth to a mature, composed man unfolds through subtle yet impactful gestures, capturing his inner transformation. As the day progresses, he finds himself enveloped in the vibrant colours of this new chapter, leading to a moment of realisation about the profound changes that have quietly taken place within him, leaving viewers to reflect on when a man truly becomes a Manyavar.