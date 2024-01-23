Manyavar's 'Vivaham' collection enters into South Indian market with OOH campaign

The OOH campaign by GroupM features brand ambassador Ram Charan.
GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has designed and implemented an OOH campaign to mark the entry of Manyavar into the South Indian market.
With the onset of the wedding season in South India, it has entered the regional market with the launch of ‘Vivaham’– whose collection consists of traditional South Indian attires, Panchakacham and Veshti.
The brand has partnered with GroupM OOH solutions to unveil a campaign featuring Ram Charan as the brand’s face in the region. The #TaiyaarHokarAiye, campaign features cutouts of the superstar donning Manyavar’s garments in over 350 installations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The launch marks a milestone for the festive-wear brand. The ‘Vivaham’ collection symbolises Manyavar’s commitment to embrace the rich and vibrant heritage of South India.
Vedant Modi, chief revenue officer, Vedant Fashions, said, “The Out of Home campaign has wonderfully captured the charisma, charm, and appeal synonymous with both, the Vivaham collection, as well as Ram Charan’s magnetic personality. We’re glad to have partnered with GroupM OOH solutions that helped us deliver this campaign successfully.”
Ajay Mehta, managing director, GroupM OOH Solutions said, "We are thrilled to have executed this stellar campaign for Manyavar and be a partner in its strategic expansion into the South Indian market."