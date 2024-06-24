Marico expands its breakfast portfolio with Saffola Muesli

He added, "We identified the opportunity to bring excitement and familiarity to a new age category like Muesli, much like the success we have seen in making oats exciting through Saffola Masala Oats. The idea was to deliver consumer delight through our unique flavour pops format that gives a burst of flavour and an irresistibly crunchy experience. We believe these popular flavours launched under Saffola Muesli with Crunch Flavour Pops will help consumers “brighten up their mornings to take on the day.”