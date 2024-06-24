Marico expands its breakfast portfolio with Saffola Muesli

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Marico, a FMCG company has announced the launch of Saffola Muesli with flavour pops, aiming to leverage the brand’s equity in the adult breakfast segment.
Over the years, Saffola has emerged as one of the leading players with a wide breakfast range and launching extension to categories like Peanut Butter, Honey etc. Building on its legacy and commitment, the brand peps up the category with crunchy muesli, in three new flavourful options- Kesar Crunch, Berry Crunch and Choco Crunch.
Saffola launched its range of Muesli, keeping in mind the popular flavours associated with milk, - whether it's the rich and aromatic kesar, the fruity goodness of berries, or the indulgent and dainty chocolate. These variants are crafted to make breakfast an enjoyable and satisfying experience with a burst of flavour and crunch delivered through the inclusion of a unique flavour pops format.
Made with a natural mix of multigrain and millet, the flavour pops make Saffola Muesli irresistibly crunchy till the last bite. Moreover, each flavour is designed to satisfy the palate combined with a blend of 15-in-1 fruits, nuts, seeds, millet & more, that make it a powerhouse of nutrition.
Speaking about the launch of the new products, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer - India and Foods Business (Marico), says, "Our foray into the Muesli Category marks a significant milestone in line with our brand proposition of offering consumers “better for you” products with a “taste first” approach. While there is a growing need of products that deliver convenient nutrition, we also understand that consumers equally want their breakfast to be exciting and uplifting as it sets the tone for the rest of the day."
He added, "We identified the opportunity to bring excitement and familiarity to a new age category like Muesli, much like the success we have seen in making oats exciting through Saffola Masala Oats. The idea was to deliver consumer delight through our unique flavour pops format that gives a burst of flavour and an irresistibly crunchy experience. We believe these popular flavours launched under Saffola Muesli with Crunch Flavour Pops will help consumers “brighten up their mornings to take on the day.”