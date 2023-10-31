Marico registers an increase of 26% in ad spends for Q2FY24

The organisation's total expenditure during the quarter amounted to ₹476 crore.
Marico Ltd, in its financial disclosure on the 30th of October, unveiled a consolidated net profit of ₹360 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24). This figure reflects a surge of 17.3 percent when juxtaposed with the ₹307 crore reported during the corresponding period in the previous fiscal annum.
Advertising and promotional (A&P) expenditures witnessed a 26% Year-on-Year escalation. Concurrently, the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margin stood at 20.1%, demonstrating an increase of 272 basis points Year-on-Year. Furthermore, EBITDA experienced a growth of 15%, while Profit After Tax (PAT) exhibited a noteworthy uptick of 17% on a Year-on-Year basis.
However, the brand faced a minor downturn in its revenue from operations, which stood at ₹2,476 crore. This marked a marginal decrease of 0.8 percent when compared to the ₹2,496 crore recorded in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The organisation's total expenditure during the quarter amounted to ₹476 crore. This stood in stark contrast to the ₹567 crore recorded in Q1FY24 and the ₹400 crore in Q2FY23, underscoring a strategic fiscal prudence in expenditure management.