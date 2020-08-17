Marico releases first Veggie Clean ad; sets advertising 'code' in new category

“The ad tries to throw light on how many people have touched our fruits, or vegetables, before it reaches the kitchen – that’s where the seed of doubt begins. People can surely put two and two together since the virus spreads via touch. We feel this conversation will be valid even post-COVID. But in the future, we may focus on the fertilisers, or dirt, on vegetables. Somewhere down the line, we also wanted to be seen as progressive, as the brand leading the conversation in this category.“