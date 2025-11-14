Marico reports increase in A&P spends by 19% in Q2FY26

FMCG brand Marico has announced its financial results for Q2 FY26. The company reported a 19% YoY increase in advertising and promotion spends, despite input-cost pressures and a softer margin profile.

In the quarter, revenue from operations stood at ₹3,482 crore, a 31% YoY increase, supported by 7% domestic volume growth and 20% constant currency growth in the international business.

The India business delivered revenue of ₹2,667 crore, up 35% YoY, aided by price hikes in core categories following inflation in key raw materials. The international business maintained its stable performance with 20% CCG, reflecting sustained traction across key markets.

Gross margins contracted by ~810 bps YoY, influenced by a high base and continued inflation in key commodities. A&P spends increased by 19% YoY as the company continued investing in long-term brand equity and diversification efforts. As a result, EBITDA grew 7%, while EBITDA margin stood at 16.1%, down ~350 bps YoY.

PAT stood at ₹420 crore, an 8% YoY increase, while reported PAT was marginally lower than the previous year.