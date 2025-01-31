Marico’s Q3 FY25 ad spend rises 19.1% YoY to Rs 293 crore

Marico reported a 19.1% year-on-year increase in advertisement and sales promotion expenses, with spending rising to Rs 293 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 246 crore in Q3 FY24. The quarter-on-quarter growth in ad spend was marginal, up 1.03% from Rs 290 crore in Q2 FY25.

Despite the increased marketing expenses, Marico recorded strong revenue growth, with Q3 FY25 revenue from operations reaching Rs 2,794 crore, up 15.4% from Rs 2,422 crore in Q3 FY24. The company also posted a net profit of Rs 406 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 5.2% increase from Rs 386 crore in the same period last year.

Marico’s performance in the first nine months of FY25 showed steady momentum, with revenue totaling Rs 8,101 crore, a 9.9% increase from Rs 7,375 crore in the corresponding period of FY24. The company’s net profit for the nine months stood at Rs 1,313 crore, up 11.1% year-on-year.