Marico's Saffola Honey unveils new packaging on Sundarbans Day with a CGI ad

Speaking about the new packaging refresh, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer, India and Foods Business, Marico, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We're excited to introduce the refreshed packaging for Saffola Honey Active, now presenting a captivating new look that reflects the purity and natural essence of our honey which includes honey from Sunderbans Forest. To celebrate this refresh, we've unveiled a CGI video that brings the packaging redesign to life, showcasing the journey of Saffola Honey Active from the Sundarbans to your table. It's a delightful visual treat that complements the packaging refresh and reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional honey experience."