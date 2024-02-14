Marico's Saffola Honey unveils new packaging on Sundarbans Day with a CGI ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign highlights that Saffola extracts natural and unadulterated honey from forests and pristine regions like Sundarbans.
Marico’s Saffola Honey is all set to introduce a packaging refresh for its Saffola Honey Active on the occasion of Sundarbans Day, February 14. Alongside this pack refresh, the brand has also unveiled an CGI video as part of its campaign.
This video presentation will be visually showcased around the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India– a UNESCO World Heritage Site and historic railway terminus, adding a touch of grandeur to the unveiling.
Launched in 2020, Saffola Honey is recognised for its commitment to purity. The new campaign aims to generate excitement surrounding the new Saffola Honey Active pack, which embodies the brand's promise of natural and unadulterated honey sourced from forests and pristine regions including Sundarbans. With the refreshed packaging, consumers can now experience the new pack in a visually attractive format.
Speaking about the new packaging refresh, Vaibhav Bhanchawat, chief operating officer, India and Foods Business, Marico, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We're excited to introduce the refreshed packaging for Saffola Honey Active, now presenting a captivating new look that reflects the purity and natural essence of our honey which includes honey from Sunderbans Forest. To celebrate this refresh, we've unveiled a CGI video that brings the packaging redesign to life, showcasing the journey of Saffola Honey Active from the Sundarbans to your table. It's a delightful visual treat that complements the packaging refresh and reinforces our commitment to delivering an exceptional honey experience."
The newly redesigned packaging for Saffola Honey Active will be rolled out across various markets, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Additionally, it will be accessible through various e-commerce platforms like Amazon and more.