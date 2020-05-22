Mark Read outlines WPP's 'slow and measured' plan to return to office

The memo mentions that the offices will take individual situations into account. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach or a single global timetable,” Read wrote. “We will re-open offices gradually and at different times depending on the location – taking into account local circumstances and official guidelines. We have offices in 112 countries and the status and impact of the pandemic is different in each of them. There may also be variations between cities and regions within countries,” says the memo, as reported by Branding in Asia.