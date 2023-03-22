Sociapa bags the digital mandate for Pansari Epicure

The mandate includes services like the brand’s social media management, product launches, and campaign and strategy planning.
Marketing Agency, Sociapa has added another achievement to its clientele. The agency will now be taking care of the digital mandate that includes services like the brand’s social media management, product launches, and campaign and strategy planning for Pansari Epicure which comes from the house of Pansari Foods. The B2B brand offers a complete range of high-quality food ingredients for hotels, restaurants and cafes.
Founder of Sociapa,Dheeraj Raj, says, “As an expert in the realm of brand communication and image building, we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Pansari Epicure, a brand that effectively captures the burgeoning hospitality industry through their customer-centric solutions.”
We are well-versed in addressing the communication objectives and image-building expectations of such brands and are thrilled to extend our specialized knowledge to a trusted Indian entity like Pansari Foods. Our enthusiasm for this partnership is further fueled by the prospect of enhancing our proficiency in this segment.
Rakhee Yadav, senior marketing manager - Pansari Group says, “With Sociapa we are sure we will take our new launches to a great height on our social media to our end consumers. The team is dedicated and clear in their thoughts and approach towards work. We look forward to achieving new milestones with them.”