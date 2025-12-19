MARS Cosmetics unveils ‘Cloud Kiss’ lipstick with hot air balloon activation

MARS Cosmetics has launched its new Cloud Kiss Soft-Matte Lipstick through a hot air balloon-based activation staged at sunrise. The launch used a live proposal set inside a branded balloon as the central moment of the campaign.

The activation featured a couple boarding a MARS-branded hot air balloon during early morning hours. Mid-air, a proposal took place, during which the Cloud Kiss lipstick was revealed. The brand positioned the activation as a way to translate the product’s soft-matte formulation into a visual and experiential narrative.





According to the company, the launch concept was built around presenting the product in a setting designed to reflect lightness and softness. The entire experience was filmed using drones and aerial cameras, with the footage intended for use across the brand’s upcoming campaign assets.

Speaking on the launch, the marketing team at MARS Cosmetics said: “‘Cloud Kiss’ is more than a simple product launch since it signifies our goal to develop products with balance and harmony between their comfort features and functional efficiency. Launching the product by way of a proposal at sky-high levels expressed their focus on the innovation and creativity of our brand."

The Cloud Kiss Soft-Matte Lipstick is expected to be available through MARS Cosmetics’ retail outlets across India.