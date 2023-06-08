Mars Petcare awards digital mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide

Vanaja Pillai, president, 22feet Tribal Worldwide commented, “We are beyond excited for this opportunity to partner with one of the most loved pet care food brands globally and in India. Many of us at 22feet are pet parents ourselves, and we understand the deep love and connection people have with their furry companions. The pet care industry is seeing tremendous growth and opportunity in India, and a large part of this will be aided by digital brand building. With 22feet’s commitment to creating digital experiences that lead to action, we are confident of the impact we can drive in this partnership on these exciting brands.”