Mars Petcare India and Swiggy Instamart have joined forces to launch Paw Protecc

In the initial phase of the Paw Protecc initiative, Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart, in collaboration with partner NGOs, have strategically identified nearly 50 feeding points across three major metro areas for the deployment of mobile shelters. Each of these critical locations serves as a lifeline for up to 500 homeless pets every single day. To further support these vulnerable animals, Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart have pledged 20,000 nutritious meals, ensuring these pets receive the essential care and sustenance they need during this challenging time. To drive community participation in the initiative, Mars Petcare and Swiggy Instamart have introduced an engaging campaign on social media on the sidelines of International Dog Day to spread awareness about the initiative.