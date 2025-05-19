Mars Wrigley India drops Boomer lollipops with Jasprit Bumrah

Mars Wrigley India has launched Boomer Lollipop, bringing a new twist to the gum brand. Boomer is bringing its signature vibe and fun into the 800 Cr lollipop category, aiming to redefine a segment often perceived as kiddy and childish.

The launch introduces a flavour-filled lollipop in three punchy variants: Strawberry, Orange, and Watermelon each crafted to resonate with the vibrant spirit of today’s youth. With a campaign rooted in self-expression and confidence, Boomer Lollipop stands up for individuality and against bullying, echoing the progressive values the brand champions. Leading this charge is brand ambassador Jasprit Bumrah, whose calm confidence and effortless swag reflect everything the Boomer Lollipop stands for.

The campaign unfolds on a cricket ground where a young player is faced with a hostile group. Just when it seems like the pressure might crack him, the Boomer Lollipop delivers an unexpected surge of swag, changing the game and transforming the player’s vibe. Narrated by Jasprit Bumrah in his signature style, the story flips the script on intimidation with a light touch and a clear message - when you enjoy a Boomer Lollipop, your swagger speaks for itself, and you change the game.

“Boomer has stood for everything fun and strawberry at its core, for several generations. We are expanding this equity to the fast-growing segment of lollipops. Accompanying a strong launch in trade we have Jasprit Bumrah lending his brand of fun and swag to Boomer Lollipop. The creative campaign crafted with DDB and Essence Mediacom projects the swag and attitude associated with Lollipops but perhaps lost over the last decade. From the factory to trade and in the media, our associates have added special touches to make this new launch truly unique and carve a space for Boomer at front of store and in people’s minds.”, said Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley India.