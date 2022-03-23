Mars Wrigley launches Blueberry flavour for Boomer

The brand’s new digital ad film features actress Radhika Madan introducing the bubblegum’s new variant.
Bubblegum brand Boomer has just released a digital campaign, featuring actress Radhika Madan, to introduce a new Blueberry flavour. The bubblegum brand from Mars Wrigley is known for its ‘Boom Boom Boomer’ jingle. The other variants in Boomer’s portfolio include Strawberry, Jelly and Burst.
The film uses the tagline, ‘Boomer! Bubble itna badaa ki duniya par chaa jaaye!’
The film opens with Madan sitting on a parking lot bench, wearing headphones and enjoying a bubblegum. She begins to blow a bubble, which slowly starts growing bigger and bigger and starts to push a car that is parked nearby. Following this bizarre event, the bubble continues to grow continuously, until the entire planet is engulfed in a sea of pink.
As a part of the digital campaign, Mars Wrigley will collaborate with over 750 influencers to build resonance for the new flavour and introduce a Boomer Instagram filter. Some of the best user generated content created, using the filter, will also be featured on Boomer’s Instagram handle. Through activations on MX TakaTak, Instagram and other social media platforms, the campaign aims to drive over 150 million impressions.
Talking about the campaign, Varun Kandhari, marketing director, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “... Building on the keen sense of nostalgia attached to the millennials and Gen X, and to also recruit the Gen Z fruity gum consumers to Boomer, we have introduced a new flavour that is fruity, quirky and tastes like childhood. With the launch of Boomer Blueberry, we aim to bring more innovation in the gums category, with a unique twist to a brand that consumers have always loved.”
Digital, creative, influencer agency: Mediacom
Production house: Eipi Media