Maruti Suzuki awards its media account worth Rs 900-1,000 crore to Mindshare

The total media spends of the automobile brand hovers around Rs 1,200 crore.
Maruti Suzuki has appointed Mindshare India as its new media agency. The WPP-owned agency won the account, worth Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 crore, after a competitive pitch. The total media spends on the automobile giant is around Rs 1,200 crore.
The brand also has agencies like Lintas C:EX, dentsu Impact and Hakuhodo India in its creative roaster.
Speaking about the development, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director - marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India says, "We have had a wonderful partnership for almost six years with dentsu India, however, we are looking at greater efficiency and also looking at more technology-driven solutions."
Dentsu India in a statement said, “We are proud of our six-year media relationship with Maruti Suzuki. We have enjoyed working with the team and what we have co-created together. We will continue to drive our partnership with them across Creative and Customer Experience. We thank them for their partnership and wish them success with their new media agency.”
In the final round, Maruti Suzuki chose dentsu India, Omnicom India and Mindshare India.
This story has been edited to reflect the size of the account win is Rs 900-1000 crore not Rs 1,200 crore.