Maruti Suzuki launches new campaign for FRONX Turbo

Commenting on campaign, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “The FRONX Turbo embodies innovation and the spirit of pushing boundaries to deliver a thrilling driving experience. With its powerful engine, stunning design, and engineering that speaks to the aspirations of modern drivers, it is a standout choice for customers seeking performance. We have tried to capture this with our ‘Thrill Has a New Shape’ campaign that lays emphasis on how FRONX Turbo symbolizes the thrill of driving. The genesis of this campaign stems from our persistent endeavor to cater to the evolving needs of our customers. It positions FRONX Turbo as a vehicle that doesn’t just meet expectations but exceeds them.”