Maruti Suzuki True Value launches #SirfTrueValuePe campaign

Brand ambassador Rajkummar Rao showcases the features and the brand's offerings.
Maruti Suzuki True Value, a pre-owned car brand, has launched two new brand films as part of its #SirfTrueValuePe proposition.
The new Gaadi Milti Hai #SirfTrueValuePe campaign showcases what the customers get while selecting True Value as their choice for buying pre-owned vehicles.
In the commercials, brand ambassador, Rajkummar Rao, is seen buying a car from a True Value showroom after evaluating the services that the brand offers.
The first TVC captures all the key points of buying a car from True Value, such as 376 quality checks, verified car history and up to 1 year car warranty.
The second TVC underscores how buying a pre-owned car through the True Value chain offers customers 3 free services and up to 1-year warranty.
Commenting on the launch of the commercials, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, said, “Through this campaign, we aim to showcase the extensive care and attention each vehicle undergoes at True Value dealerships, ensuring that customers drive home with complete confidence in their purchase.”
The campaign will be disseminated across television commercials, OTT advertisements, out-of-home billboards, and digital media platforms.