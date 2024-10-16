Masaba Gupta’s 'Ghus Ghus Ke' approach drives LoveChild’s new campaign

LoveChild by Masaba is turning the spotlight onto its founder, Masaba Gupta, in a brand-new campaign that showcases her hands-on approach to creating top-notch beauty products. The campaign offers a behind-the-scenes look at the brand's creative process, where Masaba’s eye and deep involvement are brought to life through the candid voices of her team.

Advertisment

The campaign humorously captures how Masaba is a founder who is “ghus ghus ke” deeply involved in the brand. From testing the perfect shade of lipstick to fine-tuning the formula of a new serum, the campaign shows Masaba diving into every tiny detail to ensure the brand delivers only the best. Whether it’s her spontaneous product feedback or her late-night calls to discuss the tiniest packaging tweaks, Masaba’s dedication to excellence is on full display.

The campaign lies in the light-hearted outtakes of the LoveChild team, who spill the beans on what it’s really like working with a founder as hands-on as Masaba. They share hilarious anecdotes about Masaba’s relentless pursuit of perfection—like how she can’t resist popping into the lab to tweak a new product. The campaign gives viewers an inside peek into Masaba’s relentless passion and dedication, revealing just how closely she works with every aspect of LoveChild. From surprising her team with spontaneous ideas to making sure every detail matches her high standards, Masaba’s signature approach is equal parts meticulous and full of heart. It’s a celebration of the quirks and qualities that make her not just the face of LoveChild, but its driving force.

Speaking about the campaign, Masaba Gupta shares,"I’ve always believed that the best products come from getting your hands dirty and staying as close to the process as possible—literally! For me, creating each product for LoveChild is like creating a little piece of myself. I am obsessed with the details, and my team is too—whether they like it or not! This campaign is our way of letting people in on the chaos, the passion, and the pure love that goes into every product we create. It’s about showing that when it comes to quality, there’s no such thing as too involved.”

LoveChild by Masaba’s new campaign celebrates Masaba’s attention to detail and also emphasises the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality products that reflect her vision. From luxurious lipsticks to skin-nourishing serums, each product is crafted with Masaba’s blend of creativity and precision.

By turning the focus on Masaba’s involvement, LoveChild highlights what sets the brand apart—its founder’s hands-on approach that ensures every product meets her high standards.

LoveChild by Masaba products is available on lovechild.in and on marketplaces like Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Purplle, Flipkart, Tata Cliq Palette, and Tira.