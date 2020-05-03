Mastercard lauds unsung heroes of COVID-19 pandemic

The video focuses on people from different backgrounds sharing their fondest memories of neighborhood merchants, and also thanking them for their support. The video further urges people to thank these merchants by calling on a mobile number (+91-9319138139), or tweeting a thank you message, along with #ThankYouVyapaariyo. Once the lockdown is lifted, the same number will be used to receive requests from merchants to enable their shops with digital payment acceptance infrastructure.