Mastercard launches new contactless campaign featuring Ishaan Khattar

Mastercard has launched a new campaign, Tap Your Phone, Pay in Style, aimed at encouraging wider adoption of mobile contactless payments among younger consumers. The campaign positions Tap & Go as a convenient and secure alternative for everyday transactions, reflecting the growing reliance on mobile payments in India.
The films feature actors Ishaan Khatter and Krithi Shetty, using short, stylised narratives to depict routine payment moments as part of modern digital behaviour. The campaign rollout spans teasers, main films and weekly content highlights, supported by creators across finance, lifestyle, fashion and entertainment. Mastercard expects user-generated content and interactive formats to play a part in building familiarity around Tap & Go.
Mastercard is also working with issuing banks, merchants and retail partners to expand on-ground adoption. As part of the activation, the company will introduce ‘Tap Zones’ in restaurants, cafés and retail locations, allowing consumers to experience mobile contactless payments directly.
“Indian consumers today don’t just use technology—they expect it to enhance and integrate seamlessly into their daily lives. Mobile contactless payments meet this expectation by being secure, efficient, and in tune with the personal style and lifestyle choices of the digital-first generation,” said Lavani Agarwal, vice president, Marketing and Communications, South Asia, Mastercard.
The creative work has been led by McCann Worldgroup India. “Our idea was to transform a simple tap into a moment of self-expression—capturing the mood of modern India where payments are personal, not mundane,” said Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India.
The campaign will run across digital and social platforms, aiming to embed Tap & Go as a functional and familiar payment mode for Gen Z and millennial users.