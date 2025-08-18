Mastercard has awarded its mandate for global media strategy, planning, and buying across 70 countries to WPP Media, ending its decade-long relationship with Dentsu Carat, AdWeek reports.

Since the start of this year, Ogilvy has handled the community management responsibilities of financial services brand. IPG's McCann retains global social duties as part of our creative AOR. This includes responsibilities for development and execution of all channels including social for all campaign / integrated work.

“WPP’s powerful global reach and advanced AI and data capabilities—along with their connected approach across paid media, social engagement, and business enablement—will help us drive greater impact across our entire marketing ecosystem,” a Mastercard spokesperson told AdWeek.

The win comes at a much-needed time for WPP after losing Coca-Cola, Mars, and Paramount accounts to rival Publicis, CEO Mark Read stepping down, and Microsoft leader Cindy Rose being appointed the new chief executive.

Adding to this, WPP, earlier this year, rebranded GroupM as WPP Media and a few months later slashed its profit forecast for the remainder of the year amid reduced client spending and fewer new business wins.

“Mastercard is one of the world’s most respected and trusted brands, at the heart of global commerce. To be selected as their partner is an honour and testament to the AI-based data solutions we are building at WPP to fuel intelligent growth,” Cindy Rose, incoming WPP CEO, said in a statement shared with AdWeek.