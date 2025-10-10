Masterchow and tgthr unveil first ‘Visual Fast’ for Karwa Chauth

Masterchow, the Asian food brand, has teamed up with creative agency tgthr to launch India’s first 'visual fast' on social media, marking a unique digital initiative for Karwa Chauth.



The 12-hour campaign, titled #TheKarwaChauthPause, replaced the brand’s usual lineup of appetizing food posts with intentionally unappetising visuals — a move designed to support those fasting during the occasion.

The idea behind the campaign was simple yet clever — on a day when food is off-limits, even seeing delicious dishes online can be a test of willpower. To help, Masterchow paused its regular content across digital platforms, instead sharing humorous anti-craving posts and videos from CEO Vidur Kataria, urging followers to resist temptation until moonrise.

Vidur Kataria, founder and director, Masterchow, said: “Masterchow is all about good food, but today, for Karwa Chauth, we wanted to show solidarity by shifting focus from the feast to the fast. The #TheKarwaChauthPause is our way of supporting the community and creating a social movement that puts celebration of resilience ahead of appetite—even in the digital space.”

Aalap Desai, CCO & co-founder, tgthr, said: “The idea was to flip the typical food advertising narrative. By creating the world’s first ‘visual fast’ — showing purposely unappetizing food shots and pausing tempting content — we helped our audience feel seen and supported in their unique journey. It’s about brands participating in ritual, not just selling products.”

The initiative stands out for its cultural sensitivity and humor, reflecting how brands can authentically engage with audiences by respecting their lived experiences rather than simply marketing to them.