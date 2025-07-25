MasterChow rolls out ‘Simple se Sexy’ campaign for Chilli Oil

MasterChow has launched a new campaign titled “Khaana Banao Simple se Sexy” to promote its Chilli Oil range. The campaign begins with a Blinkit app homepage takeover, targeting digital-first consumers in major metro cities.

The Blinkit partnership aims to increase visibility and encourage trial of the chilli oil by placing it alongside everyday essentials.

Speaking about the campaign, Vidur Kataria, co-founder of MasterChow, shared, “Chilli oil is no longer a niche condiment. For us, it represents a movement making everyday meals exciting without complexity. Whether it’s your midnight Maggi, a leftover roti wrap, or a salad a drizzle of our chilli oil turns it instantly delicious. This campaign is about celebrating that transformation, making simple food sexy. We’ve seen phenomenal organic love for our chilli oil people are putting it on everything. This campaign is designed to fuel that behavior and educate more audiences about its versatility. It’s not just for noodles, it’s for everything”

As part of its launch strategy, MasterChow has put up outdoor billboards across Delhi-NCR to promote the campaign. The OOH ads aim to increase visibility among daily commuters and support the brand’s presence in a key market.

MasterChow launched the campaign with an in-house produced reel featuring celebrity chef Ranveer Brar.

“We’ve always leaned on organic-style storytelling and thumb-stopping content. This campaign is no different. Our community engages deeply with the brand on social, and we’ve seen that translate into strong recall and repeat purchases,” Kataria noted.