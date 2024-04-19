MasterChow taps Chef Ranveer Brar as its brand ambassador

The Founder of MasterChow, Vidur Kataria, also stated, "Ranveer Brar epitomises everything we stand for – authenticity, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of culinary excellence. With his unparalleled expertise and passion for good food, he is a stark reflection of MasterChow’s brand ethos, and together, we're ready to take on the industry. We're not just offering a product, we're offering an experience – one that promises unparalleled taste and quality with every bite. With Ranveer by our side, we're all set to revolutionise the way people experience Chinese food at home."