MasterChow’s latest campaign promotes home cooked Asian dishes

MasterChow has introduced its new campaign, 'Not Mangaya, Ghar Pe Banaya,' featuring chef Ranveer Brar as the brand expands its positioning around home-cooked Asian food. The campaign signals a shift as the company leans into its broader identity as 'Masters of Asian Flavours,' reflecting an expanded range inspired by Japanese, Thai, Korean and Chinese-style dishes.

The film series will roll out in phases, with the first release showing Brar demonstrating how the brand’s ready-to-cook products can turn routine meals into Asian dishes at home. The films depict everyday cooking moments to underline the brand’s focus on simplifying flavour-driven meals without relying on takeaway.

Vidur Kataria, co-founder of MasterChow, said: “At MasterChow, our purpose has always been to make Asian cooking feel exciting, effortless and well within reach for every home kitchen. We’ve spent years building flavours that take the intimidation out of the process and put the joy back into cooking. ‘Not Mangaya, Ghar Pe Banaya’ carries that purpose forward, showing how easily a bold, flavour-driven meal can come together when you trust your pan and the right ingredients.”

The campaign supports MasterChow’s expanding ready-to-cook portfolio, which spans sauces, noodles and meal bases aimed at replicating restaurant-style dishes in home kitchens.