Mattel's Barbie celebrates Women’s Day with Harmanpreet Kaur, Neeti Mohan & more

For International Women’s Day, Mattel’s Barbie brand is recognising five Indian women for their achievements in breaking stereotypes and inspiring future generations. This year’s International Women’s Day campaign features cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, singer Neeti Mohan, fashion designer Anamika Khanna, chef Beena Noronha, and firefighter Meghna Sakpal, each has made an impact in their field, breaking barriers and inspiring others.

Advertisment

Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, was the first Indian woman to score a century in a T20 international. Her leadership and performances have contributed to the growth of women's cricket in India. Neeti Mohan, a singer, transitioned from a reality show contestant to a well-known voice in the Indian music industry. Anamika Khanna, a fashion designer, has modernised Indian couture while preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Beena Noronha, head chef of Scarlett House, Lyla, and Gigi, has contributed to India’s culinary industry and encouraged women to take on leadership roles in hospitality. Meghna Sakpal, a third-generation firefighter, works in a field where women are underrepresented, demonstrating resilience and commitment to her profession.

Through this initiative, Barbie reinforces its “You Can Be Anything” message, encouraging young minds to embrace their ambitions, no matter how big or unconventional.