MATTER launches 22nd-century motorbike campaign for AERA ft. Vicky Kaushal

The conversational scripts feature Vicky’s garage, proudly boasted with bikes of the 21st century, only to realise the moment of disruption as the geek enters and points out a stunning MATTER electric motorbike, the 22nd-century bike. As a passionate biker, Vicky instantly falls in love with the MATTER electric bike and announces his claim on it, but Geek doesn’t miss the chance to say that the future is different, and if one is not embracing it at once, then the world is bound to tag him as a laggard. To emphasise the point, geek calls Vicky an uncle in a most cheeky way. At that high point, with the MATTER electric bike featured being ridden on the road in all its glory, the announcement of the "Pre-bookings to open" message follows.