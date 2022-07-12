Matter names Digitas India as its digital agency

The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.
Matter, a vertically integrated product tech start-up, based out of Ahmedabad has appointed Digitas India as the agency for its digital communication mandate following a multi-agency and multi-phased pitch process. Digitas will handle Matter’s digital marketing mandate, the scope for which will encompass Communications, Media, Customer Experience & Digital Assets, and Community Engagement across its Mobility and Energy Business verticals.
Commenting on the association with Digitas India, Arun Pratap Singh, COO, and Co-Founder of Matter said, “At Matter, we are embarking on a journey to revolutionize electric mobility and energy storage space. Our innovative offerings will be represented through highly creative digital marketing and we’re glad to have partnered with Digitas, as they follow the philosophy of thinking new and leveraging the creative nuances to deliver highly compelling digital innovations, we are excited to start this journey with Digitas India by connecting with our customers creatively and helping them to transition to clean energy.”
Welcoming Matter to its fold, Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India said: “It is our privilege to partner with Matter and to introduce the brand and product in the market. It is exciting to be a partner to the brand right from the incubation stage itself of the product. Our aim will be to stay true to our Connected Marketing philosophy and use the right mix of insight-driven creativity, technology, and media to drive brand love and adoption.”
Since its inception, Matter has invested extensively in technology development with the “Innovate in India” approach for the development of futuristic electric vehicle platforms and for energy storage applications.
Matter’s first EV-Motorcycle is slated for launch in the year 2022.