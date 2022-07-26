Maverick India bags mandate for digital and creative solutions for RenewBuy

The agency will be managing their engagement, digital and creative solutions mandate for the brand.
As per the mandate, the agency will bring a fresh set of ideas to achieve the brand objective of achieving better engagement across their B2B and B2B channels. They will create innovative strategies to position RenewBuy as the most trusted and expert insurance aggregator.
Commenting on the new collaboration, Om Dev Sharma, founder and director at Maverick India said, “We are delighted to work for a brand like RenewBuy. It is a great opportunity for us to be associated with such a vast organisation. Having worked with various different clients across varied domains, we understand the unique requirements of the brand. We are looking forward to taking the brand’s presence to new heights and for this association to continue for years to come.”
RenewBuy on the other hand quoted, “We are thrilled to partner with Maverick India as our communication partners. With the growing digital world, we plan to connect with our Point of Sale Advisors as well as consumers digitally while still using traditional means. Maverick India’s market reputation, creative inputs and go-getter attitude has ensured us that they are the right partners for us.”