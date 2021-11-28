Max Bupa Health Insurance rebrands to Niva Bupa Health Insurance, launches ad campaign

This is the first campaign from the company since it rebranded itself as Niva Bupa in July this year.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance (formerly known as Max Bupa Health Insurance), one of India’s leading standalone health insurers, has just announced a campaign, titled ‘Zindagi Ko Claim Kar Le’. This is the first campaign from the company since it rebranded itself as Niva Bupa in July this year.
With the campaign, Niva Bupa is trying to bring about the idea that health insurance is for freedom, and not constraints. The campaign has been created by Glue Creatives and captures real life situations. It showcases how health insurance enables people to accumulate experiences and build memories.
The campaign is made with an intent to change the way health insurance is perceived by people. The three films in the campaign have been directed by celebrated director Shlok Sharma, who has assisted Vishal Bhardwaj on movies like ‘Omkara’ and was the second unit director on ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ franchise.
Talking about the campaign, Nimish Agrawal, senior vice president and head of marketing, Niva Bupa, said, “At Niva Bupa, the brand philosophy is to humanise and dejargonise the health insurance category, and play the role of an enabler that gives consumers the confidence and freedom to claim the countless magic moments that life has to offer. ‘Zindagi Ko Claim Kar Le’ is a way to urge our consumers to live life to the fullest and leave the worries to us, should any unfortunate incident happen.”
Gautam Mehtta, founder and creative director, Glue Creatives, added, “In the insurance category, what works more than the individual products, is the brand promise. So, once we had cracked the proposition ‘Zindagi Ko Claim Kar Le’, we knew we were onto something good. Building stories where different individuals were living life to the fullest, thanks to the confidence and freedom Niva Bupa gave them, was easy from there. I feel that this is just the beginning of the countless stories to emerge from the Niva Bupa brand narrative.”
Sharma had this to say, “These films by Niva Bupa got me very excited at their approach of being light-hearted with such convenient, user-friendly features at their core. They have simplified the messages and made them accessible to people across various age and walks of life in an entertaining manner.”
The campaign kicked off with a phygital media mix across traditional channels like TV, print and radio, along with digital platforms. The high decibel campaign covers 100-plus town clusters with its radio reach. The TV plan covers 35-plus channels, including leading news channels such as Aaj Tak, Zee News, ABP News, Times Now, NDTV, and television shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and The Kapil Sharma Show.
The print plan covers 15 cities and 35 town clusters across leading publications. The ad will also be run during prime time on movie channels such as Star Gold, Zee Cinema, etc., with 9,300-plus spots spread over three weeks.
The radio campaign will include 20,000-plus spots and will be streamed across 16-plus towns with presence on top radio station networks like Red FM, Radio Mirchi, Radio City, etc. The company will also create momentum through print ads across publications like The Times of India, Navbharat Times, Maharashtra Times, Vijay Karnataka, Sakal, Rajasthan Patrika, Punjab Kesari, etc., followed by large format ads on vernaculars.
