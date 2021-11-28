Max Bupa Health Insurance rebrands to Niva Bupa Health Insurance, launches ad campaign

Gautam Mehtta, founder and creative director, Glue Creatives, added, “In the insurance category, what works more than the individual products, is the brand promise. So, once we had cracked the proposition ‘Zindagi Ko Claim Kar Le’, we knew we were onto something good. Building stories where different individuals were living life to the fullest, thanks to the confidence and freedom Niva Bupa gave them, was easy from there. I feel that this is just the beginning of the countless stories to emerge from the Niva Bupa brand narrative.”

Sharma had this to say, “These films by Niva Bupa got me very excited at their approach of being light-hearted with such convenient, user-friendly features at their core. They have simplified the messages and made them accessible to people across various age and walks of life in an entertaining manner.”