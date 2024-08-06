Max Factor unveils its latest campaign ‘What’s Your X’ with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Max Factor partners with leading celebrity makeup artist Mehak Oberoi and talented beauty influencers from the country to showcase their ‘X-traordinary’.
Max Factor, the Hollywood makeup brand celebrated for its innovations and technology, is making waves in India's vibrant beauty scene. With Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its global ambassador, Max Factor unveils its latest campaign, What’s Your X.
What’s Your X celebrates being cutting-edge, ahead of the curve, and unapologetic, much like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her illustrious career. It’s more than just a social media campaign; it’s a call to action to everyone to celebrate their distinctive qualities and express their true selves with confidence.
Max Factor's tagline, "Reveal Your Extraordinary," drives its mission to empower individuals to boldly showcase their unique beauty and personality. This campaign transcends makeup, celebrating individuality and the distinctive qualities that make each person exceptional. ‘Whats Your X’ is a tribute to the strength of womanhood, emphasising how women support and uplift one another. It is about fostering authenticity, community, body positivity, and self-love.
Max Factor has partnered with the renowned celebrity makeup artist Mehak Oberoi. Famous for her stunning work with stars like Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty, and Malaika Arora, Oberoi will lead this campaign alongside top beauty influencers like Sakshi Sindhwani, Ishani Mitra, Tarini Manchanda, Simmy Goraya and Smriti Khanna. Together, they bring their unique flair and extraordinary talent to the forefront, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing a pivotal role in the campaign's launch and ongoing engagement.
“Max Factor has always championed the cause of being yourself and nobody else. As the brand that invented mascara, compact powder, and some of the key makeup categories for generations to come, we’re extremely thrilled to launch our social media campaign speaking to the youth of India,” says Mansi Sharma, creative director at House of Beauty. “By collaborating with 400 of the country’s top influencers and beauty experts, who in essence are the voice of today’s beauty consumer, we aim to take over social media and highlight the power of makeup as a tool for self-expression, celebration, and confidence.”
Celebrity Makeup Artist Mehak Oberoi adds, “Associating with Max Factor for the ‘What’s Your X’ campaign has been an incredible experience. As a makeup artist, I see firsthand how makeup can transform not just appearances, but also confidence and self-expression. This campaign is about more than just beauty; it’s about empowering people to recognize and celebrate their unique qualities. I am excited to be part of this journey and to see how individuals across India reveal their extraordinary selves.”
The campaign is now live. Through this influencer and marketing campaign, the brand aims to reach over 35 millions of customers, further solidifying its presence in India's dynamic beauty landscape.