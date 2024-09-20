Max Fashion India signs Kalki Koechlin as new face of the brand

On being the face of this fun, fresh new campaign for Max Fashion, Kalki Koechlin says, “I believe fashion is an extension of one's personality, and Max Fashion's ‘New New You’ campaign truly allows me to do that. I am thrilled to be a part of it and I must say Max Fashion has completely surprised me with its cool, vibrant and comfortable styles. ”On partnering with the fabulous Kalki Koechlin, Pallavi Pandey, Head of Marketing, Max Fashion says, “As we embark on an exciting journey of transformation at Max Fashion, the 'New New You' campaign is our commitment to constantly evolving and bringing fresh, trendsetting styles to our customers. This collaboration with Kalki Koechlin represents the bold, confident, and ever-evolving spirit of our brand. We aim to inspire our customers to explore new possibilities and embrace every side of themselves with our latest collection, designed for the modern, aspirational Indian family."