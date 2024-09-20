Max Fashion India signs Kalki Koechlin as new face of the brand

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She will be the face of the 'New New You' campaign, embodying the spirit of personal transformation and self-expression.
The Max Fashion campaign New New You explores self-expression and confident style, with a core message around embracing transformation through fashion. It highlights Max Fashion’s commitment to fresh, trendy styles for existing customers while appealing to new ones by focusing on personal style journeys. The campaign taps into the current trend of personalisation and self-care, making it relevant and accessible across diverse audiences.
The campaign aims to build a deeper emotional connection by centering on personal reinvention. It emphasises how fashion empowers individuals to feel confident and explore new versions of themselves, fostering a sense of understanding and connection with the brand.
The campaign will launch with a robust media plan, spanning both offline and online platforms. It will strategically focus on building brand awareness and driving engagement through well-executed media touchpoints. The media mix will ensure a strong presence across various platforms, amplifying the core message of ‘New New You’ and reaching a wider audience. Through a combination of ATL, digital, and BTL initiatives, Max Fashion aims to create a lasting impression, deepening connections with both existing and potential customers.
Kalki Koechlin will be the face of the New New You campaign, embodying the spirit of personal transformation and self-expression. Alongside Kalki, influencers will amplify the campaign’s message through strategic collaborations on social media platforms. By sharing their own journeys with ‘New New You’ moments, they will engage with their audiences in a playful, authentic manner. This approach will help drive broader visibility for Max Fashion, putting the campaign in the digital spotlight across various channels.
By showcasing diverse looks and styles, the visuals highlight the idea of multiplicity, capturing the essence of individual transformation. Kalki's relatable and dynamic presence mirrors the campaign's message of reinvention, offering a fresh and genuine connection with the audience. This approach breaks away from the typical trend-focused visuals in the market, reinforcing Max Fashion’s commitment to real, evolving personal style.
On being the face of this fun, fresh new campaign for Max Fashion, Kalki Koechlin says, “I believe fashion is an extension of one's personality, and Max Fashion's ‘New New You’ campaign truly allows me to do that. I am thrilled to be a part of it and I must say Max Fashion has completely surprised me with its cool, vibrant and comfortable styles. ”On partnering with the fabulous Kalki Koechlin, Pallavi Pandey, Head of Marketing, Max Fashion says, “As we embark on an exciting journey of transformation at Max Fashion, the 'New New You' campaign is our commitment to constantly evolving and bringing fresh, trendsetting styles to our customers. This collaboration with Kalki Koechlin represents the bold, confident, and ever-evolving spirit of our brand. We aim to inspire our customers to explore new possibilities and embrace every side of themselves with our latest collection, designed for the modern, aspirational Indian family."
Sumit Chandna, deputy CEO, Max Fashion, adds: "Max Fashion’s growth and success have always been driven by our commitment to delivering value, quality, and fresh fashion to our customers. With the 'New New You' campaign, we are not only launching a dynamic new collection but also reinforcing our retail strategy to bring continuous innovation to over 520 stores across 210+ cities. This campaign marks a new chapter in our business, where we focus on expanding our presence, both in physical stores and online, with an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and style evolution."
The Max Fashion x Kalki Koechlin New New You campaign launches on September 20 in all Max Fashion stores across India and www.maxfashion.in.